Cleaning in Retail

Daytime or Evening? Why not both!

Cleaning work is often carried out in the evening, whereby it is deemed a necessary evil and may be less thorough. It makes sense to do certain jobs during the day as well—for example, cleaning the dust control mats at the entrance several times a day in order to reduce the amount of dirt that gets in. Surfaces at food counters need to be cleaned several times each day, and wet spills should be cleaned up immediately to prevent stains from setting in. Overall, daytime cleaning tends to make a positive impression on customers, ensures the safety of pathways, and dramatically reduces the time needed for cleaning after closing time in the evening.