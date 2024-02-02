Commercial Stairwell Cleaning Solutions

Non-Slip, Hygienically Safe, or Aesthetic: Stairwell Cleaning Is Not a Minor Matter

The scope of cleaning tasks for a stairwell depends primarily on the purpose the stairways serve. First, it is always about ensuring secure footing. This applies to all types of floor coverings, from textile to resilient to stone. Loose dirt can be conveniently removed with a battery-powered backpack vacuum. There is no tripping hazard from a cord, and unnecessary trips to find the next outlet are a thing of the past.

The removal of sticky dirt is usually done using a wide cleaning device with microfiber wiping cloths. Moisture should only be avoided for wood flooring. However, with pre-treated cloths or microfiber wiping cloths, the floor can be wiped and dust can be collected so that even the finest particles are removed.

If there is heavy foot traffic in stairwells, for example in residential buildings, hotels, or shopping centers, then regular cleaning and disinfection of the handrails is important. This is the only way to avoid the transmission of germs. For staircases that serve an aesthetic purpose, it's always about maintaining the floor covering's properties for as long as possible. Therefore, it is important to carry out cleaning and maintenance measures appropriate for the specific floor covering, from porcelain to artificial and natural stone, wood, and carpet.