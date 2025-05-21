Cleaning and Maintaining Ceramic Tiles

Floor Scrubbers for Large Areas

For large areas, floor scrubbers are usually used; in this case, loose, fine dirt does not need to be removed in advance. To achieve the desired cleaning result, choosing the right brushes or pads for the machines is key. Ceramic tiles with a coarse texture scrub up especially well with the use of very deep roller brushes, while ceramic tiles such as porcelain with a finer texture require microfiber rollers.

The right squeegees should also be used to vacuum the dirty water. Closed squeegees are recommended for textured surfaces, and slotted squeegees for glossy surfaces. For stubborn dirt on porcelain (graying), melamine resin pads are recommended in combination with wheel scrubbing heads.

Tip: Walls can also be cleaned with a large surface wiping machine and telescoping wand, which enables you to achieve good results quickly and efficiently.