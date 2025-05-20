Cleaning Floor Coverings: Hygiene, Appearance, and Value Preservation

Whether carpeting in a hotel corridor, concrete floor in a production facility, or wooden flooring in a school building, there are countless floor coverings that are suitable for different loads and ensure safety through properties such as anti-slip design or studs. Cleaning floor coverings is important in some areas to ensure hygiene, while in other areas the focus is on appearance. In any case, well-maintained floor coverings have a longer service life and therefore need to be replaced less frequently. Through regular maintenance cleaning, even the need for labor-intensive deep cleans can be delayed.

Efficiently cleaning different floor coverings

Cleaning Floor Coverings: Professional and Efficient Results

Even for maintenance cleaning, the different type of floor covering determines how to work with it. A striking example: though stains on carpets are best removed with a stain remover as soon as they occur, hard floors require a mop or floor scrubber, depending on the level of dirt. Loose dirt can always be removed with an electric broom, dry vacuum cleaner, or vacuum sweeper, depending on the surface to be cleaned.

If floor coverings are always kept clean with maintenance cleaning, well-trodden tracks (caused by friction of sand particles under shoe soles) develop much more slowly. Maintenance cleaning also keeps carpets looking (and smelling) their best for longer. In hygiene-relevant areas such as commercial kitchens, daily floor cleaning is essential to remove food spills and grease residues. Effective solutions here include surface cleaners with a rotating nozzle bar and slightly offset power nozzles or orbital machines or floor scrubber with rollers.

If intermediate or deep cleaning procedures are required at some point, it is important to use the right technique for the floor covering in question. In the case of wooden floors, for example, waxed floors require different measures than oiled floors, and while many artificial stone floors tolerate acidic detergents, not all do. When you are familiar with the floor covering, the floor structure, and the possible cleaning techniques, a deep clean will transform a floor's appearance and contribute to its value preservation.

Cleaning Tasks for Floor Coverings

Other Areas of Application

Recommended Products for Cleaning Floor Coverings

Compact Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber product photo

Compact Walk-Behind Floor Scrubbers

Upright Commercial Vacuum Cleaner product photo

Upright Commercial Vacuum Cleaners

Commercial Wet Dry Vacuum product photo

Commercial Wet Dry Vacuums

Compact Extractor product photo

Compact Extractors

Steam Cleaner product photo

Steam Cleaners

Hot Water Pressure Washer product photo

Hot Water Pressure Washers

Floor Cleaning Detergent product photo

Floor Cleaning Detergents

Commercial Floor Machine product photo

Commercial Floor Machines

Battery-Powered Backpack Vacuum product photo

Battery-Powered Backpack Vacuums

