Spray Extraction with iCapsol Technology

In spray extraction, the cleaning agent is sprayed onto the floor under pressure; the dirt is loosened and then vacuumed away. In combination with iCapsol technology, the process can also be used for deep cleaning carpets, allowing a more thorough clean. At the same time, there is less need for rinsing, so the carpets dry faster. Normally, the technique is used during an essential deep cleaning.

WARNING: Moisture-sensitive dirt or substrates should not be treated by means of spray extraction, as there is a risk of the dirt seeping through.