How It Works

The spray extraction cleaner pressurizes the cleaning solution into the carpet so that the dirt can be loosened and then sucked up again as a dirty solution. In the first step, you apply the cleaning solution with the nozzle and immediately remove it again, leaving the surface relatively dry. In the second step, you can turn off the suction from the extractor, allowing the cleaning solution to act after its application and then vacuumed up with the soiled solution afterward.

Depending on the level of soiling, several rinsing cycles are necessary until the desired result is achieved. The rinsing effect improves as the water flow rate increases.