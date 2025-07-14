Cleaning and Caring for Engineered Stone Floors

Safety Factors: Anti-Slip and Studs

In the commercial sector in the United States, there are certain national safety standards that floor tiles must fulfill. The anti-slip value, or coefficient of friction, indicates how good the anti-slip properties of a surface are. While the European R-class rating (R9–R13) is a common metric, in the U.S., the Dynamic Coefficient of Friction (DCOF) is the key standard. However, this property is not always achieved by means of a rough texture; fine-pored surfaces can also provide adequate anti-slip qualities. In areas that are often regularly wet and where people walk barefoot, floor coverings from the corresponding European assessment groups A, B, or C must also be used, depending on the area of use.

There are also rules regarding the space created between studs (V4-V10), a European standard that indicates the volume of liquid displacement. In environments with a heightened risk of slipping, R and V ratings must be high—the highest value is R13/V10. The higher the two values are, the more easily dirt can collect in the tiles, which in turn makes cleaning more labor-intensive.