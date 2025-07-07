Cleaning in the Transportation Industry

Japanese Cleaning: Matching the Rhythm of Rail Traffic

To allow for daily cleaning of visible dirt while trains are in service, a special method known as Japanese cleaning is sometimes used multiple times a day. For this process, one employee waits at each door of an arriving train, gets in when it stops, cleans their section up to the next door, and then exits the train. This enables coarse dirt to be collected and carpets to be cleaned with battery-powered sweepers or upright vacuum cleaners.





Surface Cleaning: The End of the Line for Germs

The pretreatment or spraying method is recommended for surface cleaning, and for two good reasons: first, it prevents the spread of germs, since the cloths aren't soaked in the same cleaning solution repeatedly. Second, there's no need to carry a bucket in the narrow compartments. For this process, cleaning staff use twice-folded cloths that have been presoaked with the right amount of detergent. Alternatively, a foam dispenser can be used to apply the cleaning solution directly to the prepared cleaning cloth. After the first surface has been cleaned with the first side of the cloth, it's unfolded for each subsequent surface until all sides have been used. The cloth is then discarded, and a new one is used.