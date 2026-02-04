Walk-Behind Commercial Floor Sweepers

Advantages of a sweeper compared to a broom

Compared to a broom, a push sweeper presents a whole host of advantages. The major difference is without a doubt the speed. A push sweeper does the job up to 12 times faster than a broom – saving you time and money.

Plus, sweeping with a broom is often physically demanding and tiring. The simple handling and ergonomic design of our machines ensure that work is easy and your back is protected. With a motorized walk-behind sweeper, you can minimize the strain of cleaning further still.

Another advantage of a push sweeper is that far less dust is dispersed during the cleaning process. When sweeping with a broom, dust whips up into the air uncontrollably, whereas when using a push sweeper, dust is channeled directly into the dust container. Not only is this a great health benefit, by virtue of improving the air quality and minimizing allergic reactions, but it also protects surfaces from harmful dust build-up.

Compared to a broom, the main plus points of a push sweeper are speed, improved ergonomics, reduced workload and less dust dispersion.