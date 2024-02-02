Cleaning Parking Lots, Sidewalks, and Outdoor Areas

Washing: The Required Result Determines the Pressure Used

Municipal machines with a washing bar are often used for washing applications, while manually operated machines like pressure washers provide another option. In any case, it is always important to select the right nozzles and to adjust the pressure to the intended requirements.

Low pressure of up to 175 PSI is usually used for coarse cleaning. This allows you to bind large amounts of dust or to rinse off muddy roads after a storm. The available solutions are relatively inexpensive but do require a lot of water and sufficiently large tanks.

Medium-pressure washing is an option for versatile use. It has been found that pressures of up to 580 PSI are particularly suitable for maintenance cleaning on roads and pavements. However, it is not possible to carry out thorough, fiber-deep cleaning because the water pressure is too low.

High-pressure washing is often used for particularly tough cleaning tasks, such as intensive cleaning after a street party. The water penetrates deep into the pores of the surfaces at up to 3600 PSI and rinses them clean. Moreover, less water is consumed than during low and medium-pressure washing.