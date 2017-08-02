Building Service Contractor Cleaning Solutions

Planning and Methods: The Backbone of Building Service Contractors

Depending on the property, the objectives of cleaning will have very different focal points and areas with differing priorities. Once the existing cleaning requirements have been determined, this can be used as a basis for planning: how should each area be cleaned, and with what frequency and intensity? The choice of method plays a major role here, as working with pretreatment or spraying methods, for example, is much more efficient and hygienic for surface cleaning than struggling with a bucket and cloth. Once the cleaning sequences and methods have been defined, employee schedules and costings can be worked out. Support can be provided in the form of digital tools, which can be used for everything from order processing, HR management, and process control right through to analyzing customer feedback.