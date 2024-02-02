Office cleaning

Textile Floor Coverings

Offices usually have textile floor coverings. For a good cleaning result, it is recommended to vacuum rooms from the entrance, starting from the edge and always moving the nozzle backwards and forwards diagonally in a V-pattern over areas that are yet to be cleaned. Using a crevice nozzle is recommended for narrow sections.

As there are lots of people present during the day, the use of battery-powered vacuum cleaners has proven to be appropriate. You benefit from several advantages over classic models: There are no tripping hazards caused by cords which have to be signposted, and repair costs for damaged cords are completely eliminated. As work can be carried out completely freely and without having to look for a suitable power socket, around 20 percent of the work time can be saved. Uncomplicated battery replacement for various machines is possible if a uniform platform with the same battery and charging technology is used. Corded or battery-powered vacuum cleaners with an eco function make a contribution towards sustainable cleaning, since they provide good suction power despite reduced energy requirements, thanks to efficient motors and optimized flow technology.