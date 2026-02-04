KM 75/40 W Bp
The Kärcher KM 75/40 W Bp commercial-duty sweeper combines maintenance-free AGM batteries with an onboard charging system and a 99.5% efficient filter system.
The KM 75/40 W Bp is the pinnacle of commercial-duty sweepers. Coming standard with maintenance free AGM batteries and an onboard charging system, the KM 75/40 W Bp is self-propelled, traveling up to 2.8 MPH, and can climb inclines up to 12%. The standard filter system is 99.5% efficient, preventing fine dust particles from re-entering the environment by utilizing a large suction fan and synthetic pleated filter. The handle-operated litter gate allows for collection of larger sized debris such as water bottles and aluminum cans for uninterrupted cleaning. An optional carpet kit allows the unit to sweep over carpet while the standard EASY™ Controls are easy to identify and simple to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|30
|Drive type
|Electric
|Drive
|DC motor
|Drive – power (W)
|400
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|36328
|Waste container (gal)
|10.5
|Filter area (in²)
|2790
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|172
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|56 / 30 / 46.5
Accessories
- Flat pleated filter: made of polyester
- Battery and charger included
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning system
- Travel drive - forward
- Adjustable roller brush
- SB Wash
- Interior cleaning heads
- Fold-down push handle
- Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
