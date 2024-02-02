Cleaning Reception Areas

Manual Stain Removal

Ninety percent of all stains are already water-soluble – it is therefore advisable to tackle the stain first with a microfiber cloth or microfiber pad and water. A gentle dabbing motion is required, then gentle rotating movements from top to bottom, which removes the dirt from the fiber. This is important to keep the dirt from being pushed further into the fibers.

If the stains are not water-soluble, a stain remover based on water-miscible solvents should be used. Spray a microfiber cloth with the stain remover spray and dab the affected area until the stain comes off. Then remove the stain from the fiber with gentle rotating movements from bottom to top.