Cleaning and Maintaining Natural Stone

Knowing Natural Stone Properties

Natural stones are used in many different areas, including in industry, landscaping, on facades, in art, as masonry, and in interior finishing, where they are often used as floor coverings. They are first mined in quarries and sawn to size in stone-processing operations. Their surfaces are then treated using a machining method—whether polishing, flaming, grinding, or sanding. No artificial material has such versatility in colors and surface finishes. Natural stones with the same or similar look can have very different technical properties, particularly with regard to sensitivity to alkalis or acids, hardness, and water absorption. It is these factors that determine which stone is suitable for which purpose and how it must be maintained in order to retain its appearance for a long time.

Natural stones can be classified into hardness levels based on technical processing criteria: Hard rock (gneiss, granite, quartzite, basalt, and gabbro), medium-hard rock (marble, Solnhofen limestone, Jurassic stone, and serpentine), and soft rock (lime-bound sandstone, trass, and slate). This classification helps to estimate the mechanical strain on the stones. This is not only relevant for processing them but also for cleaning them. For instance, all hard rocks have similar chemical properties—they are usually scratch- and alkali-resistant. This is why they are often used in outdoor areas where they are placed under high strain. In contrast, soft rocks are more delicate, and you must therefore avoid cleaning them with hard brushes, which could quickly cause scratches.