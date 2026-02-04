Turn up the heat on removing gum once and for all. Features a 1-year warranty and long-life lithium battery for extending working times. Vaporize gum in seconds: Biodegradable vegetable extract heats up debonding agents, dissolving gum without residue or mess. Low pressure fuel canisters are designed to ensure the delivery of proper fuel volume and safe operation. Ultimate portability: No cords or water required. The long-life lithium battery pack provides cleaning power for up to 4 hours. Lighter weight than many conventional battery back pack systems.