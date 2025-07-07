Cleaning Parking Garages

What's the Best Way to Go About It? Good Planning is the Key to Success.

In parking garages and similar parking facilities, maintenance cleaning during opening hours is essential to ensuring that visitors have a good impression of the premises and feel at ease upon arrival. In order to implement efficient processes, it's important to take note of the regular condition of the facilities during the planning phase, as this can reveal important details about what sort of measures need to be put into place. If staff frequently find themselves collecting garbage off of the floor, for example, then there may be too few trash cans around, or they may be too small. By solving problems such as these, significantly less work will be required for waste management, meaning that cleaners' time can be used more effectively elsewhere.

Full-surface cleaning of floors is another key consideration for maintaining multi-story or underground parking garages, which is why it's important to use the right cleaning technology. The types of machines that are most suitable depend on the size of the facility and also on the local weather conditions. The type and intensity of dirt encountered and the type of floor covering fitted also play a significant role in determining which machine to use. Once the right solution has been found, a good cleaning result can be achieved in considerably less time.