Ride-On Industrial Floor Sweepers

KM 170/600 R D

The KM 170/600 R D is a flagship diesel-powered sweeper built for the most extreme outdoor and industrial applications. This machine is engineered for maximum uptime, featuring a massive debris hopper and a heavy-duty water-cooled engine that can tackle steep ramps and rough terrain with ease. With its superior area performance and exceptional dust suppression, it is the definitive solution for large-scale operations like mining, heavy manufacturing, and airport logistics.