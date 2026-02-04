Ride-On Industrial Floor Sweepers
Available in battery or liquid propane gas (LPG), these ride-on industrial floor sweepers are capable of cleaning up to 193,000 square feet per hour. Each sweeper can easily be configured to match your cleaning requirement.
KM 85/50 R Bp
This compact, battery-powered entry-level rider offers a significant productivity boost over walk-behind models without sacrificing maneuverability. Designed for tight spaces and congested areas, it features a clever "climb-over" system that easily handles obstacles like door sills. With its intuitive operation and efficient filter cleaning system, the KM 85/50 R is the ideal choice for facilities looking for a comfortable, low-maintenance solution for indoor and outdoor cleaning.
KM 100/120 R Bp
The KM 100/120 R is a high-performance, battery-driven sweeper engineered for versatility across both indoor and outdoor surfaces. It features a large, swing-out waste container that makes emptying effortless, while the automatic filter cleaning system ensures consistent suction power throughout the shift. This machine strikes the perfect balance between a compact footprint and high-area performance, making it a staple for warehouses, logistics centers, and retail environments.
KM 105/180 R Bp
Designed for medium-to-large industrial areas, the KM 105/180 R Bp utilizes a sophisticated industrial filter system to provide dust-free sweeping even in challenging environments. This series introduces a heavy-duty hydraulic high-dump system, allowing operators to empty debris directly into large containers. Its robust construction and eco-friendly battery drive make it a powerful yet quiet solution for demanding manufacturing facilities that prioritize air quality and operator ergonomics.
"Our Kärcher KM 105/110 R Bp ride-on sweeper helps us cover a larger area in shorter amount of time. With the efficiency in our warehouse cleaning, it is safe to say that we have definitely seen a return on our investment!"
Jaime Camacho
Sanitation & Safety Supervisor
PetAg®
KM 130/300 R Bp & LPG
The KM 130/300 R is a rugged, industrial-grade sweeper built to withstand the toughest conditions in the construction, metalworking, or logistics sectors. Available in both zero-emission battery and high-endurance LPG configurations, this machine features a massive 300-liter waste container and a reinforced steel frame. Its "shovel principle" sweeping system ensures it picks up everything from fine dust to heavy grit, delivering reliable results in the most punishing environments.
KM 150/500 R Bp & LPG
A true powerhouse in the industrial cleaning world, the KM 150/500 R is designed for expansive sites and heavy debris loads. Boasting a massive cleaning path and a high-performance hydraulic drive, this machine excels in areas like foundries and cement works. The combination of a large-surface flat pleated filter and a powerful shaker ensures the machine maintains maximum efficiency over long periods, while the ergonomic cockpit keeps the operator focused and comfortable.
KM 170/600 R D
The KM 170/600 R D is a flagship diesel-powered sweeper built for the most extreme outdoor and industrial applications. This machine is engineered for maximum uptime, featuring a massive debris hopper and a heavy-duty water-cooled engine that can tackle steep ramps and rough terrain with ease. With its superior area performance and exceptional dust suppression, it is the definitive solution for large-scale operations like mining, heavy manufacturing, and airport logistics.
Explore Other Floor Sweeper Categories
If your facility requires more focused debris removal or maximum maneuverability in tight quarters, Kärcher offers a versatile range of compact and walk-behind sweepers. These machines are engineered to deliver the same industrial-strength cleaning power as our rider series but in a smaller, more nimble footprint. Discover the right fit for your specific environment and floor type below:
Compact Sweepers
Designed for ultimate agility, our compact sweepers are the perfect solution for navigating narrow aisles, congested retail spaces, and cluttered workshops. These machines combine lightweight designs with powerful vacuum systems, ensuring that even the most hard-to-reach corners are left dust-free.
Walk-Behind Floor Sweepers
Engineered for ease of use and consistent results, Kärcher walk-behind sweepers provide a significant step up from manual sweeping. Available in both manual and battery-powered configurations, these sweepers are ideal for medium-sized indoor and outdoor areas where precision and operator comfort are top priorities.