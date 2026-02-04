The Kärcher eco!Booster 3000 Pressure Washer Attachment revolutionizes the way you clean your home's exterior, turning a tedious chore into a satisfying, fast, and resource-friendly experience. This innovative nozzle boosts your pressure washer's efficiency by delivering up to 50% more cleaning power compared to a traditional flat jet. Imagine cutting your cleaning time in half while using less water and energy—that's the advantage of the eco!Booster. This attachment is specifically engineered to be the ideal choice for maximizing cleaning speed on large surface areas. It features a powerful dirt removal action for general cleaning of your house siding, brick, and concrete, yet remains gentle enough for sensitive surfaces. Use it to safely restore the shine on your car or truck, and flawlessly clean painted surfaces, wood fences, and patio furniture. The wide, consistent flat-fan jet removes dirt and organic growth uniformly, providing streak-free results. The universal 1/4" Quick Connect ensures it's compatible with a vast array of pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.