eco!Booster 3000
The Kärcher eco!Booster 3000 Pressure Washer Attachment revolutionizes the way you clean your home's exterior, turning a tedious chore into a satisfying, fast, and resource-friendly experience. This innovative nozzle boosts your pressure washer's efficiency by delivering up to 50% more cleaning power compared to a traditional flat jet. Imagine cutting your cleaning time in half while using less water and energy—that's the advantage of the eco!Booster. This attachment is specifically engineered to be the ideal choice for maximizing cleaning speed on large surface areas. It features a powerful dirt removal action for general cleaning of your house siding, brick, and concrete, yet remains gentle enough for sensitive surfaces. Use it to safely restore the shine on your car or truck, and flawlessly clean painted surfaces, wood fences, and patio furniture. The wide, consistent flat-fan jet removes dirt and organic growth uniformly, providing streak-free results. The universal 1/4" Quick Connect ensures it's compatible with a vast array of pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
- Thorough, fast and sustainable cleaning
Faster cleaning
- For thorough cleaning in less time
50% higher water efficiency*
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency*
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Compatible with Kärcher electric pressure washers 1700 - 3000 PSI with univeral connections (not compatible with 2025 and earlier K1-K5 models)
- Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.9 x 4.1 x 1.6
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Based on the ability to clean 50 percent more area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.
Cleaning application
- Vehicles
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Small house exteriors
- Fences
- Areas around the home and garden