Karcher's Performance Series K2200PSB Black Edition electric pressure washer with surface cleaner was developed to offer premium cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2200 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power driven by a reliable rugged brushless induction motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a folding handle, integrated power cord storage with quick release, a handy storage bin, a large one-gallon removable detergent tank and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning), PLUS an 11" Surface Cleaner – our best-selling accessory! The handle folds down for compact storage. Metal hose connections, a sturdy spray wand and an integrated black aluminum frame make this high pressure washer highly durable. With 10" oversized never flat wheels, the machine is very easy to maneuver over even difficult terrain. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Attach the surface cleaner to quickly give your driveway, sidewalks, patio and deck a fresh appearance. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly. You can set up and start using the K2200PSB in five minutes or less! Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, this compact pressure washer is perfect for tackling all of your outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov