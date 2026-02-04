K2200PSB SC
The Performance Series K2200PSB Black Edition pairs one of our most powerful electric pressure washers with a bonus Surface Cleaner for extraordinary value! CETA® Certified pressure rating.
Karcher's Performance Series K2200PSB Black Edition electric pressure washer with surface cleaner was developed to offer premium cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2200 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power driven by a reliable rugged brushless induction motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a folding handle, integrated power cord storage with quick release, a handy storage bin, a large one-gallon removable detergent tank and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning), PLUS an 11" Surface Cleaner – our best-selling accessory! The handle folds down for compact storage. Metal hose connections, a sturdy spray wand and an integrated black aluminum frame make this high pressure washer highly durable. With 10" oversized never flat wheels, the machine is very easy to maneuver over even difficult terrain. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Attach the surface cleaner to quickly give your driveway, sidewalks, patio and deck a fresh appearance. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly. You can set up and start using the K2200PSB in five minutes or less! Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, this compact pressure washer is perfect for tackling all of your outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Folding handle
- Compact storage
- Takes up less garage space.
On/Off foot switch
- Convenient operation.
- Easy to access.
Large removable storage bin
- Hassle-free storage of accessories.
- Can also store personal items.
- Easy to remove and clean.
Onboard Detergent Tank
- Clean more quickly with soap.
- Holds up to one gallon of detergent.
- Easy to remove and clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|2200
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.2
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|225
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Rated input power (A)
|13
|Detergent tank (gal)
|1
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|41
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|51.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18.5 x 18.9 x 35.4
Equipment
- High-pressure hose: 25 ft
- Detergent application: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Cleaning application
- Pathways around the house
- Medium and large cars, trucks and SUV's
- Outside areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Stone walls and brick
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Bicycles
- Mobile homes
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for K2200PSB SC
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.