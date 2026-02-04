K1800PS
With an output of 1800 PSI, the K1800PS is well suited for most home cleaning projects and offers unparalleled ease of use. It accepts universal accessories for maximum compatibility.
Karcher's Performance Series K1800PS electric pressure washer was developed to offer high cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This electric power washer delivers 1800 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get a high level of cleaning power driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, a large half gallon removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, a professional grade spray gun and wand, as well as an integrated black aluminum frame make this high pressure washer highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K1800PS in five minutes or less! Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, the K1800PS electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. Cleaner. Quicker.™ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
On/Off foot switch
- Convenient operation.
- Easy to access.
Large removable storage bin
- Hassle-free storage of accessories.
- Can also store personal items.
- Easy to remove and clean.
Onboard Detergent Tank
- Clean more quickly with soap.
- Holds up to a half-gallon of detergent.
- Easy to remove and clean.
Unique Power Cord Storage
- Reduces storage clutter
- Keep power plug overhead and easy to reach
- Helps prevent damage while stored
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|1800
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.2
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|185
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Detergent tank (oz)
|40
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|20.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|28.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|17.5 x 16.5 x 33.1
Equipment
- High-pressure hose: 20 ft
- Detergent application: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
