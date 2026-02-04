K2100PS
The all-new Karcher Performance Series K2100PS was developed to offer premium cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2100 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power and driven by a rugged brushless induction motor that last longer, runs quieter, and works cooler than traditional universal motors. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, large one-gallon removable detergent tank and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated black aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K2100PS in five minutes or less! When you're done cleaning, simply fold down the handle for compact storage. Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, the K2100PS electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling those deep cleaning jobs. Cleaner. Quicker.™ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Folding handle
- Compact storage
- Takes up less garage space.
On/Off foot switch
- Convenient operation.
- Easy to access.
Large removable storage bin
- Hassle-free storage of accessories.
- Can also store personal items.
- Easy to remove and clean.
Onboard Detergent Tank
- Clean more quickly with soap.
- Holds up to one gallon of detergent.
- Easy to remove and clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|2100
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.2
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|215
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|104
|Rated input power (A)
|13
|Detergent tank (gal)
|1
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|39.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|50.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18.5 x 18.9 x 35.4
Equipment
- High-pressure hose: 25 ft
- Detergent application: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
