The all-new Karcher Performance Series K2100PS was developed to offer premium cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2100 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power and driven by a rugged brushless induction motor that last longer, runs quieter, and works cooler than traditional universal motors. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, large one-gallon removable detergent tank and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated black aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K2100PS in five minutes or less! When you're done cleaning, simply fold down the handle for compact storage. Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, the K2100PS electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling those deep cleaning jobs. Cleaner. Quicker.™ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov