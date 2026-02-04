K1700
The K1700 offers performance and convenience at a very attractive price and is backed by our best warranty.
The all-new K1700 was developed to offer high cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 1700 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power and driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, large one-half gallon removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K1700 in five minutes or less! Backed by a three year limited warranty, the K1700 electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning jobs.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
On/Off foot switchConvenient operation. Easy to access.
Large removable storage binHassle-free storage of accessories. Can also store personal items. Easy to remove and clean.
Onboard Detergent TankClean more quickly with soap. Holds up to a half-gallon of detergent. Easy to remove and clean.
Unique Power Cord Storage
- Reduces storage clutter
- Keep power plug overhead and easy to reach
- Helps prevent damage while stored
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1700
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.2
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Detergent tank (gal)
|0.5
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|20.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|28.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|17.25 x 16.5 x 33
Equipment
- High-pressure hose: 20 ft
- Detergent application: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
