Cleaning Shopping Centers
The range of goods and services on offer in shopping centers is as varied as the challenges of cleaning them are complex: large expanses with a lot of public footfall, plus special infrastructure such as escalators, toilet facilities or food courts – all areas need to be monitored to ensure customers feel comfortable when shopping. To complete all these different tasks efficiently, it is essential to have a carefully considered cleaning concept and the right cleaning technology. Robotics and sensor technology paired with digital systems present an economical solution to this workload. Cleaning also serves to preserve the value of the property.
Systematic cleaning in the shopping centre
A good concept such as PDIR (Preventative, Daily, Interim, Restorative) is fundamental to achieving high-quality cleaning results, reducing workload and lengthening the service life of surfaces or floors. A systematic approach is all the more important when it comes to complex environments such as shopping centres.
"P" for "preventative": prevention is better than a cure
To prevent dirt and dust from entering the building in the first place, preventive cleaning measures are crucial. This includes regularly clearing the outside area and parking facilities of litter, dust and dirt. In the entrance area, what are known as "clean-off zones" with suitable doormats further reduce the amount of dirt entering the shopping centre. This reduces the cleaning workload inside, saving time and money.
"D" for "daily": clean daily, reduce workload
A shopping centre sees a high rate of footfall every day. Contaminants should be removed as soon as possible using the appropriate methods, as this is usually quicker in the long run – lifting a stain straight away is easier than removing dried-on stains. Daily cleaning also helps to prevent the spread of dirt and germs, which is a big plus in terms of safety and hygiene.
"I" for "interim": intermediate cleaning for value preservation
If daily cleaning is no longer sufficient, more intensive (yet economical) methods should be implemented as necessary to keep surfaces and floors clean. A regular intermediate clean extends the intervals between labour-intensive deep cleans, which reduces the time taken, lowers the costs and protects the environment.
"R" for "restorative": deep cleaning for value preservation
Even with the best care and regular intermediate cleaning, there eventually comes a time when a deep clean is needed. Restorative cleaning procedures make floors and surfaces look like new again. They extend the service life of the materials, thus ensuring value preservation and reducing repair and replacement costs in the long term. Suitable cleaning systems help to maximise efficiency and save resources.
Cleaning the outside areas of the shopping centre
The outside area has the task of attracting customers to the centre and should present an attractive image. Depending on the weather, a choice of equipment can be used for indoor and outdoor car parks, access roads, ramps and pavements. Stairwells, escalators and lifts are also important parts of the infrastructure and should be cleaned regularly.
There's no such thing as bad weather, when you have the right technology
A clean outside area is crucial to ensure that visitors feel at ease in a shopping centre from the moment they arrive and to stop the dirt from getting inside in the first place. Depending on the weather conditions, there are different technical aids to speed up the job of cleaning outside spaces. When the weather is warm and dry, car parks, access roads, access ramps and even footpaths can be cleaned using vacuum sweepers. Push sweepers or ride-on models are ideal for picking up loose dirt from paths, entranceways, multi-storey car parks or open-air car parks.
Tip 1 – Effective dust control:
The major advantage of vacuum sweepers is that they vacuum up the whipped up dust particles straight away, rather than covering parked cars with dust.
Tip 2 – Hygiene and safety in the car park:
Pay machines in car parks are touched by countless hands every day and should therefore be cleaned regularly and disinfected as necessary to prevent the transmission of germs.
Tip 3 – Efficient cleaning solutions:
Sweepers with an easy-to-open coarse dirt flap are the most user-friendly option for removing litter found around shopping trolley parks. The shopping trolleys themselves can be cleaned with hot water high-pressure cleaners.
When the days are cooler and wetter, scrubber dryers are the right choice for tackling salt and ingrained dirt. If litter, coarse debris and leaves need to be removed from the premises, leaf blowers can be helpful. Battery-powered models offer the advantage of being quieter and therefore less disruptive for visitors. What's more, they are lighter and more user-friendly, since the cleaning staff are not exposed to any exhaust fumes. No CO2 is emitted either, which is good for the environment.
In the event of snowfall, the appropriate clearing and gritting solution must be selected depending on the amount of snow and the site. A snow shovel is normally sufficient for manual work. A small snow thrower can easily cope with larger amounts of snow.
Tip – Focus on ergonomics:
Handheld machines with carrying straps facilitate fatigue-free work and machines with spring-loaded blowers significantly reduce the vibrations for the user.
Fresh-faced: facade cleaning
Plaster, natural stone, glass or wood: a variety of materials on the facade gives a shopping centre its own unique face. To keep it looking as attractive as possible and to maintain the value of the property, regular, professional facade cleaning is necessary. Depending on the building material and the type of dirt, different techniques may be appropriate, such as low, medium or high-pressure cleaning with suitable accessories, including roller brushes. To prevent damage to the material and to ensure the dirt is removed efficiently, these techniques must be applied professionally.
Moving on up with cleaning technology (1): stairwells
Depending on the architecture of the shopping centre, there are often several strategically located stairwells, such as in multi-storey car parks. Keeping these stairwells clean is challenging, due to the tight spaces. Loose dirt can be removed easily with a battery-powered backpack vacuum. The advantages: there are no cables to trip over and there is no need to hunt for sockets. Ingrained dirt can be removed using a mop. In addition to this, it is important to regularly clean and disinfect handrails to prevent germ transmission.
Tip – Cleanliness in car parks:
Chewing gum, road dirt and even urine: stairs in multi-storey car parks are often very dirty. Depending on the environment and condition, dirt can be removed efficiently with high pressure cleaners or steam cleaners.
Moving on up with cleaning technology (2): escalators and moving walkways
Moving walkways and escalators in shopping centres convey a large number of customers every day, giving shoppers a more relaxed experience. For stubborn stains such as drink spills or food residues, wet cleaning is unavoidable even here. Chewing gum, small stones and other coarse impurities that have become lodged in the profile must first be removed manually with a scraper and then picked up with a dry vacuum cleaner. To get the escalator dazzling again, an escalator cleaning machine is an efficient choice. The guide ridges of the machine line up with the escalator and seal the surface of the escalator to the suction channel, creating the necessary vacuum to establish suction. The combs are available in compatible designs for all common escalator brands. Side walls and handrails should also be cleaned regularly.
Tip – Effective cleaning of handrails:
There is a practical way of cleaning the handrails: microfibre cloths are pretreated by soaking in disinfectant then these are simply held against the handrail as it moves.
Moving on up with cleaning technology (3): lifts
Just like stairs and escalators, lifts are exposed to high traffic volumes and face spatial constraints. They should therefore be inspected several times a day. Loose dirt can be picked up from the floor using a backpack vacuum or an electric broom. Ingrained dirt is best tackled with a mop. A practical solution for glazed or mirrored elevators is a handheld battery-powered window and surface vacuum cleaner. The advantage: the machine vacuums the water straight back up. This prevents not only the risk of slipping but also contamination from splash water.
Tip – Cleaning glass and metal surfaces:
Greasy soiling on glass and metal surfaces can be completely removed using steam cleaners and a microfibre cloth.
Shopping Center: Efficient Cleaning Over Large Areas
In the shopping centre itself, there are a number of cleaning tasks to be completed, with the floors taking up a particularly large portion of time. Alongside vacuum sweepers and scrubber dryers, cleaning robots make a helpful and efficient addition. With digitalisation and sensor technology, cleaning can now be tailored to requirements, which saves unnecessary trips.
A colourful array of tasks: the daily cleaning routine
During the day, daytime cleaners – or "hygiene stewards" as they are known – are on the move, cleaning up visible dirt and debris at critical points. The cleaning tasks are varied: seating areas must be cleaned, finger marks must be removed from glass surfaces and litter bins must be emptied. Dust control mats need to be vacuumed regularly over the course of the day and dirt and spillages should be cleaned up as and when they occur, using a mop, electric broom or a compact scrubber dryer. These cleaning measures must be repeated once again at closing time to make sure everything is ready for the next day.
Tip – Specialist cleaning:
Full-surface glass cleaning is a specialist cleaning task that is usually carried out by external service providers.
Full-surface floor cleaning: vacuum sweepers, scrubber dryers, robotics
Full-surface floor cleaning is generally scheduled for off-peak times so as not to disturb shoppers. Vacuum sweepers remove dust and sand quickly and efficiently. Dry cleaning methods are normally fully sufficient, provided there is no ingrained dirt. This saves time and therefore increases the cleaning team's productivity. Vacuum sweepers are also suitable for granite floors and rubber floor coverings, making them a versatile option for both matte and polished/high-gloss surfaces. When wet cleaning methods are called for, however, scrubber dryers are the perfect choice. For maintenance cleaning of artificial stone floors made from soft stone, diamond pads can be used to retain the floor's shine.
Cleaning robots can be used to assist employees and save valuable time. This means that even large areas can be cleaned at night. Beforehand, however, it is advisable to divide the areas to be cleaned into sections based on the frequency of use and the degree of soiling. For example, the entrance area could be cleaned more often, whereas the third floor with little footfall could be cleaned less often.
Tip – Uniform appearance:
The cleaning team must first check whether this effect is actually wanted by the ordering party. A uniform image can be achieved through careful working methods.
Special cleaning tasks from the toilets to the offices
In areas such as food courts or toilet facilities, cleanliness is key to ensuring that customers and guests feel comfortable. When it comes to cleaning the retail stores themselves, the challenges vary depending on the type of products on sale.
Dirt-free dining: food courts
A long day of shopping makes you hungry. Cleanliness in food courts is essential to give visitors the best break possible. The tables should therefore be checked regularly. As soon as a table is vacated, all surfaces and touch points on the table and chairs must be wiped down with a damp cloth. Microfibre cloths effectively remove soiling thanks to their lipophilic (grease-dissolving) properties. The dust mop and electric broom are then used to remove crumbs from the chairs and floor. A spray mop is a quick and practical tool for cleaning up spilt drinks, etc. Thorough floor cleaning takes place after closing time so as not to disturb guests.
Cleanliness creates peace of mind: especially when nature calls
In toilet facilities and washrooms, cleanliness is paramount, because nothing is more off-putting than a neglected toilet. As such, they should be cleaned thoroughly at least once a day either before or after opening hours and as required. Besides the toilet, the baby changing table is a particularly sensitive area that needs to be cleaned daily and disinfected if necessary. Mirrors, shelves and sinks should also be thoroughly cleaned at least once a day. The colour-coding method prevents the transfer of germs, as the different colours of the cleaning textiles represent the different areas of use: the signal colour red is reserved for urinals, toilets or splash areas. Yellow cleaning textiles are used for all other areas of the facilities. To prevent streaks from forming when cleaning the mirrors, we recommend using suitable microfibre cloths together with a ready-to-use glass cleaner. The different colours ensure the safety of the cleaning staff. Cleaning trolleys and cleaning equipment should be located as close as possible to the place of use, so that staff can access them quickly – although preferably somewhere inaccessible to guests.
Tip 1 – Cleaning toilets:
The cleaning staff should also check the toilet brush for cleanliness when cleaning the toilet.
Tip 2 – Toilet checks:
During the day, it is important to regularly check that toilet facilities are clean and to restock supplies, such as soap, hand towels or toilet paper as required, and to empty the rubbish bins.
A window into the shops: cleaning mostly done by shop staff
The service provider that cleans the shopping centre's infrastructure is not usually responsible for the retail stores themselves, as they hire their own service providers or the shop staff to do the cleaning. The requirements for cleaning also vary depending on the type of shop: in a fashion shop, for example, space is tight and there is a lot of dust, which is why dry vacuum cleaners are a good solution. Cleanliness is particularly important in the fitting rooms, where loose dirt can be removed with a battery-powered backpack vacuum. In electrical shops or mobile phone stores, on the other hand, it's the shine that counts, the focus therefore is on regularly cleaning surfaces to rid them of fingerprints. Supermarkets, on the other hand, have completely different requirements in terms of cleanliness, as even higher standards apply when dealing with food.
Back-of-house infrastructure: offices and other administration rooms
Administrative rooms and offices can often be found in shopping centres. To make employees feel comfortable and create a good working atmosphere, floor surfaces should be regularly cleaned of loose dirt using a dry vacuum cleaner or dust mop. Where necessary, ingrained dirt should be wet cleaned with a microfibre mop or a compact scrubber dryer, depending on the size of the rooms. Surfaces such as desks, file trays, etc. can be cleaned easily and efficiently using the pretreated cloth or spray method.
