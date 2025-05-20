Cleaning Convenience Stores

An extra note: Kitchens – pay attention to disinfection, protein errors and appropriate cleaning agents

Whether you are enjoying some home-made goulash soup, fresh stuffed pasta from a farm shop, a grilled sausage from a kiosk or sandwiches from a petrol station, when you buy food, you want to be sure that it's not only good quality but also meets hygiene standards. To ensure that this is the case, companies that handle food in any way must work in accordance with the HACCP ("Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points") guidelines.

These regulations cover areas from thorough cleaning to safe disinfection in order to make sure that the basic food hygiene requirements are met. In these environments, it is particularly important to consider which cleaning agents are used. This is because the cleaning agents must not only effectively remove dirt and be gentle on the surfaces, they must also not be harmful to health as they will come into contact with surfaces on which food is processed.



When it comes to disinfection, i.e. the killing or inactivation of undesirable microorganisms, it is also essential to vital to understand terms such as "protein, soap and cold errors".

A "protein error" means that chemical disinfectants (may) have a reduced effect in the presence of protein-containing material. This is because certain disinfecting agents react not only with the proteins of the microorganisms but also with those of the food – in other words, they compete with each other. You should therefore vary the concentration of the disinfectant and use acidic and alkaline cleaning agents alternately.



In addition, surfactant residues from cleaning agents may react with some disinfecting agents, rendering them ineffective – which is known as a "soap error". Meanwhile, in the case of "cold errors", if the disinfection solutions are too low in temperature, they can have a negative effect since chemical and physical processes (may) slow down and the disinfection effect is therefore reduced.



What can we take away from this? This overview demonstrates that while deep cleaning and reliable disinfection in the food industry can take many forms and is extensive, it is absolutely necessary to ensure that every customer can be certain that the food that they consume is not harmful to health.