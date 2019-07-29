Cleanliness and hygiene for walls, tiles and machines

Bright tiles and stainless steel characterise the appearance of commercial kitchens. To clean the tiles at the end of a working day, pressure washers can be used in combination with foam nozzles or cup foam lances. With the aid of the appropriate foam cleaning detergents (alkaline/neutral/acidic) and air, which is added at the nozzle, the tools generate foam with the high-pressure jet. The foam is applied from a distance of about three to six feet, working from bottom to top, to make use of the large ejection width. The great thing about this system is that first, you can see where the cleaning detergent has been applied and second, the foam stays in place for longer than a normal cleaning detergent, so the time it has to take effect is increased. However, it is important to use only as much foam as comes into direct contact with the surface you wish to clean. This allows you to work efficiently and avoids the problem of excess foam sliding down the surface due to its own weight, which would cancel out the benefit of the increased time the foam has to take effect. The cleaning process is subsequently carried out from top to bottom.

Alternating between acidic and alkaline foam cleaning products is important in order to reliably eliminate the breeding grounds of microorganisms. The only thing to note when using acidic cleaning agents is that the tile joints must first be rinsed with water. This prevents the acid from soaking in and attacking the grouting.