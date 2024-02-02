Advantages of Hot Water Pressure Washers

Hot water pressure washers are also especially suitable in areas where maximum hygiene is required and micro-organisms and contamination are targeted during cleaning. This applies not only in the food sector – from artisan butchers to large-scale industrial production – but also in agriculture, where it is essential to pay attention to cleanliness in young animal husbandry and milking parlors.

Thanks to the combination of high pressure and hot water at a temperature of up to 185°F, a substantial reduction of contamination is achieved. This germ reduction is often sufficient without the use of disinfectants in order to actual hygiene requirements. Compared to the use of cold water, hot water cleaning does not lower the base temperature in the room. This is not insignificant in agriculture, for example when newly housing young cattle, and it is vital for chicks, as they are particularly sensitive to temperatures that are too low.