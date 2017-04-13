Hotel & Hospitality Cleaning Solutions
Innovative and efficient hotel cleaning solutions your guests will appreciate. In the hospitality industry, first impressions matter. That's why many of the world's leading hotels and resorts rely on Kärcher – to provide efficient and outstanding solutions for all types of cleaning demands. From the moment a guest arrives until the time they check out, you can count on Kärcher commercial cleaning equipment to help provide a rewarding guest journey.
Cleanliness is usually the last cause for praise in the hospitality sector, but the first cause for complaint. There is therefore no escaping the need to establish efficient cleaning processes and ensuring that they are adhered to. By factoring in cleaning right from a property's construction stage, a lot of time can be saved later on: is the floor plan designed in such a way that it allows for easy cleaning of the different rooms? Are the materials used visually appealing but easy to clean? These are the important questions to ask.
Cleaning with a concept: PDIR
Concepts such as PDIR help to achieve the set cleaning targets: "P" stands for "preventative", i.e. cleaning outdoors and in entrance areas to prevent dirt entering the building; "D" stands for "daily", i.e. routine cleaning and the prompt removal of soiling. "I" stands for "interim", i.e. intermediate cleaning with economical use of resources, and "R" is for "restorative", i.e. deep cleaning to preserve the value of assets.
The importance of this approach, both in terms of the longevity of the materials used and in terms of sustainability, is illustrated by the example of a carpet: if carpets are not adequately maintained, they are generally in such poor condition after an average of seven years that they need to be replaced. However, if you routinely carry out the appropriate cleaning measures with the right equipment, you can at least double the carpet's service life. The result: lower renovation costs, less downtime for the premises in question – and a lower impact on the environment, as a carpet can take on average 1000 years to fully decompose.
Versatile cleaning technology for a wide range of applications
Alongside careful planning and a concept, efficient cleanliness calls for the right cleaning equipment. It should be noted that the requirements vary greatly in this regard; a restaurant kitchen poses different challenges to a hotel room, and different cleaning tasks need to be prioritised for spa areas, meeting rooms and conference rooms. If the staff are provided with ergonomic machines designed for the task in hand and adequate methods, the cleaning targets set can be easily achieved – and guests enjoy a real feel-good atmosphere.
Cleaning Tasks in the Hospitality Industry
We offer top-performing and economical machines to clean your hotel from top to bottom with ease. Whisper-quiet machines can be used day or night, all while improving the well-being of each guest and ensuring the best-kept hotel.
