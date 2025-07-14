Cleaning swimming pools and spa areas

Pick a colour, fold, pretreat: preventing cross-contamination in toilet facilities and washrooms

The colour-coded system is a simple yet effective way of preventing cross-contamination during surface cleaning in toilet facilities and washrooms. Red cleaning textiles and buckets are used for toilets, urinals and splash areas. Yellow, meanwhile, is intended for other tiled areas, as well as washbasins, taps, mirrors and shower cabins. To prevent streaks from forming when cleaning mirrors, we recommend using suitable microfibre cloths together with a ready-to-use glass cleaner. With the cloth-folding method, the cleaner also uses pretreated cleaning cloths and folds these in half two or three times. Each surface is then wiped over with a fresh side of the cloth. Once all sides have been used, the old cloth is discarded and replaced with a fresh one.

A microfibre mop system is a practical and user-friendly solution for wet cleaning small areas of flooring. By having several pretreated mop covers ready and to hand, there is no need for a bucket of water and detergent. This saves time, simplifies floor cleaning and eliminates the chance of germs being transferred by dirty water.