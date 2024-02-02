Commercial Cleaning Machine Care

The squeegee is constantly in contact with dirty water, sand, oil, and mud. It is screwed on by hand and can be easily removed from the holder. It can then be rinsed and cleaned with a cloth or brush if necessary. It is important to check the rubber squeegee blades for wear or cracks. As a rule, a rubber squeegee blade is reversible and can therefore be used twice before a new one has to be inserted once both sides are worn. Intact blades are a prerequisite for a good suction result.

The scrubbing head is the main agent in wet cleaning using a floor scrubber and deserves our dedicated attention. The brushes of a scrubbing head with discs can be released from the brush deck using a foot pedal. With a roller scrubbing head (also known as a cylindrical scrubbing head), the holder is released without tools using a rotary knob, and the brushes can be removed.

With a roller scrubbing head in particular, its high speed (up to 1,300 RPM) can cause packaging tapes to fuse with the bristles, which can damage the brush. In addition, the coarse dirt collection tray must be removed and emptied after each clean, as it catches sharp stones, sharp-edged objects, or glass splinters. If these are not removed, they can later cause scratches on floors during the scrubbing process.