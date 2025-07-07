Sustainable Cleaning

The Secret of Active Ingredients: From Combinatorial Chemistry to Renewable Raw Materials

A key point in assessing the significance of detergents is Sinner's Circle: time, temperature, mechanics, and chemicals are required to achieve a desired cleaning result. If the effect of one component (e.g. chemicals) is reduced, the other components must then compensate for this. Microfiber cloths, for example, can reduce the need for detergents in surface cleaning, since these are slightly abrasive. However, if no detergents are used at all, the cleaning staff have to apply a lot of force (i.e. mechanics) to prevent a layer of dirt from forming. This example demonstrates the kind of decisions that need to be weighed up as to whether and how sustainable action can be taken with regard to the use of cleaning chemicals. In addition, certain stains such as grease, oil or bird droppings are very stubborn, making cleaning without detergents difficult.

In order to develop environmentally friendly detergents, many manufacturers are avoiding petroleum-based formulas and working with renewable raw materials instead. For this, at least a couple of important points need to be considered: first, rainforest areas cannot and should not be cut down in order to gain arable land. Second, efforts to make use of renewable raw materials should not compete with food production. Ideally, waste products from local sources of food production should be used, since this means that no resources will be wasted and no new logistics chains with long travel routes will need to be set up.

Alternatively, in order to minimize the impact on both the environment and users, a process known as combinatorial chemistry can be used to develop highly effective non-toxic detergents. During product development, synergies between different raw materials are analyzed to determine the best, most environmentally friendly combination that will also achieve a very good cleaning performance.