Cleaning Resilient Floor Coverings

Dry First, Wet Second

First, loose dirt must be removed with a vacuum cleaner. Manual sweeping with a broom is not recommended, as this only stirs up the dust and spreads it around the room.

This is then followed by wet cleaning with a pH-neutral detergent. Mopping is often done manually, although better results are achieved faster using a floor scrubber. Since it simultaneously vacuums water up, the drying time is faster and the floors can be walked across sooner. An added benefit: more thorough cleaning also delays the need for the next time-consuming deep clean.





It's All in the Details (1): Wet Cleaning of Smooth Floors

Smooth floors such as linoleum are easy to clean. Please note, however, the pH value of the detergent must not exceed 9.5 to prevent saponification—that is, irreparable damage. If a machine is used to clean the floor, a model with a disc brush achieves good results on smooth floors provided the soiling is not too heavy.

A model with a roller brush generally cleans even more effectively on textured floor coverings, due to the targeted and higher contact pressure of the roller. If only ever mopped by hand, an unattractive graying effect can develop over time, as the dirt is often just spread around.





It's All in the Details (2): Wet Cleaning of Textured Floors

Manual cleaning reaches its limits, especially when mopping textured floors such as vinyl coverings, because surfactants, dirt, and polymers are stripped off the grooves and grain of the floor covering, while the dirt is deposited in the indentations. Plus, when surfactants are left behind, dirt builds back up faster. A floor scrubber with a soft roller brush, on the other hand, penetrates into the indentations, removes the dirt, and the dirty water is efficiently vacuumed up in a single work step. Elastomer or rubber floors with studs, which are often laid in daycares, gyms, or indoor play areas, are also better cleaned by machine for the same reasons. A roller brush with a smaller contact area and more targeted pressure penetrates the indentations better than manual tools or disc brushes. An added benefit of the roller machine is that the coarse dirt sweeper drawer also picks up any loose dirt left behind.