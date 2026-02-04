Walk-Behind Floor Scrubbers
Walk-behind floor scrubbers are among the most versatile machines in any cleaning lineup, engineered to tackle a wide range of tasks with precision and efficiency. These innovative floor scrubbers are ideal for cleaning medium to large areas, covering up to 35,000 square feet per hour. Their design allows operators to maintain close control, making them perfect for navigating various environments while delivering a consistent, powerful clean.
Find the Perfect Cleaning Path for Your Needs
Our extensive selection of walk-behind floor scrubbers is organized below by their cleaning path size. This makes it easy to compare models with similar capabilities and quickly identify the ideal scrubber for your specific cleaning area, whether you need a compact machine for tight spaces or a wider path for larger floors. We offer a range of sizes, from 17-inch up to 34-inch cleaning paths, ensuring you'll find a scrubber perfectly suited to your operational requirements.
Cleaning Path: 17-inch
The BD 43/25 C Bp Series of walk-behind scrubbers, both with a highly maneuverable 17-inch cleaning path, are featured here. This compact size makes them ideal for navigating tight spaces, congested areas, and smaller rooms where larger machines simply can't reach. You can choose between models featuring reliable wet or maintenance-free AGM battery options to best suit your operational needs.
Cleaning Path: 20-inch
Discover our range of walk-behind floor scrubbers featuring a versatile 20-inch cleaning path, offering an excellent balance between broad coverage and agile maneuverability. This size is perfect for medium-sized areas, allowing for efficient cleaning without sacrificing the ability to navigate around obstacles. Here, you'll find models from the B 50 W Bp, BD 50/50 C Bp Classic, and BD 50/55 W Bp Classic series, with options including AGM, wet, and advanced Li-Ion battery technologies to suit diverse operational demands.
Cleaning Path: 28-inch
Step up to our 28-inch cleaning path walk-behind scrubbers, engineered for efficient and thorough cleaning of larger commercial and industrial spaces. This size significantly reduces the time and effort needed to clean vast areas, making it ideal for warehouses, large retail environments, and sports facilities. This collection features three robust models from the BD 70/75 W Bp Classic series, offering your choice of traditional wet batteries, maintenance-free AGM, or advanced Li-Ion battery technology to best suit your operational demands.
Cleaning Path: 30-inch
Move up to our 30-inch cleaning path walk-behind scrubbers, represented by the powerful BR 75/75 W Bp Classic series. Unlike disc scrubbers, these machines feature roller brushes, which provide more aggressive agitation for deep cleaning and can also sweep up light debris in a single pass. This larger size and specialized brush type make them exceptionally efficient for large, heavily soiled concrete or tiled floors. You'll find models available with your choice of wet, AGM, or advanced Li-Ion battery options.
Cleaning Path: 32-inch
Explore our formidable 32-inch cleaning path walk-behind scrubbers, engineered to deliver exceptional cleaning performance across vast areas such as industrial plants, large retail environments, and educational institutions. This category showcases two robust series: the versatile B 80 W Bp and the powerful BD 80/100 W Bp Classic. The B 80 W Bp models offer a wide array of battery types, scrub decks, and Ah specifications, all conveniently equipped with onboard chargers. The BD 80/100 W Bp Classic series provides options with wet, AGM, or advanced Li-Ion batteries, ensuring you have the perfect machine to efficiently tackle your most extensive cleaning challenges.
Cleaning Path: 34-inch
For the ultimate in cleaning efficiency, explore our 34-inch cleaning path walk-behind scrubbers, represented by the BR 85/100 W Bp Classic series. These machines boast the largest cleaning path in our walk-behind lineup, making them ideal for covering vast expanses quickly and effectively. Equipped with your choice of wet, AGM, or Li-Ion batteries, these models are designed for maximum productivity in the most demanding large-scale environments.
