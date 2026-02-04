Chariot™ Stand-On Floor Scrubbers
Chariot stand-on floor scrubbers increase productivity by fifty-percent when compared to walk-behind machines. No matter what your cleaning need is, we have a stand-on scrubber that can fit your job.
Chariot 2 iScrub 20
This stand-on scrubber significantly boosts productivity, cleaning 50 percent more area than a typical walk-behind. It offers a cost-effective solution with simple maintenance and substantial operational savings.
Chariot 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe
Building on the standard model, this deluxe version increases productivity by 50 percent compared to a 20-inch walk-behind. It adds an on-board charger and optional chemical metering for enhanced efficiency.
Chariot 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe with ORB™
This model uniquely combines stand-on productivity with dual orbital scrubbing for superior cleaning and chemical-free finish removal. Its ORB technology delivers exceptional mechanical action with oscillating and rotating movements.
Chariot 2 iScrub 22 SP
This machine integrates cylindrical scrubbing technology with the Chariot 2 platform for increased productivity. It saves time and money by pre-sweeping, scrubbing, and vacuuming in a single pass.
Chariot 3 iScrub 26
This next-generation stand-on scrubber doubles the cleaning productivity compared to a walk-behind equivalent. Featuring a 26-inch scrub path, it offers significant time and cost savings.
Chariot 3 iScrub 26 SP
This model combines the enhanced productivity of the Chariot 3 platform with innovative cylindrical cleaning technology. It provides highly efficient scrubbing and debris collection in one pass.
Meet More Products In Kärcher's Chariot Lineup
The Kärcher Chariot platform offers a complete solution for any professional cleaning challenge. Each machine is purpose-built to deliver superior results, combining powerful performance with the ergonomic and productivity-boosting benefits of stand-on operation.
Local Support For Your Chariot Needs
When you need support for your Chariot machine, a local dealer is ready to help. Our nationwide network of dealers provides everything from new machines and repairs to genuine parts and cleaning detergents. Click below to find a local dealer or explore additional support options.
Find a Kärcher Dealer
Locate a local Kärcher dealer to help you find the right cleaning solutions and provide top-notch service.
Floor Cleaning Detergents
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.
Floor Cleaning Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Kärcher Equipment Services
Kärcher Service covers all of your service needs: optimal service, advanced technologies, expert training, asset management tools, and spare parts.