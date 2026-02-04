Chariot™ Stand-On Floor Scrubbers

Chariot stand-on floor scrubbers increase productivity by fifty-percent when compared to walk-behind machines. No matter what your cleaning need is, we have a stand-on scrubber that can fit your job.

Chariot 2 iScrub 20

This stand-on scrubber significantly boosts productivity, cleaning 50 percent more area than a typical walk-behind. It offers a cost-effective solution with simple maintenance and substantial operational savings.

Chariot 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe

Building on the standard model, this deluxe version increases productivity by 50 percent compared to a 20-inch walk-behind. It adds an on-board charger and optional chemical metering for enhanced efficiency.

Chariot 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe with ORB™

This model uniquely combines stand-on productivity with dual orbital scrubbing for superior cleaning and chemical-free finish removal. Its ORB technology delivers exceptional mechanical action with oscillating and rotating movements.

Chariot 2 iScrub 22 SP

This machine integrates cylindrical scrubbing technology with the Chariot 2 platform for increased productivity. It saves time and money by pre-sweeping, scrubbing, and vacuuming in a single pass.

Chariot 3 iScrub 26

This next-generation stand-on scrubber doubles the cleaning productivity compared to a walk-behind equivalent. Featuring a 26-inch scrub path, it offers significant time and cost savings.

Chariot 3 iScrub 26 SP

This model combines the enhanced productivity of the Chariot 3 platform with innovative cylindrical cleaning technology. It provides highly efficient scrubbing and debris collection in one pass.

Meet More Products In Kärcher's Chariot Lineup

The Kärcher Chariot platform offers a complete solution for any professional cleaning challenge. Each machine is purpose-built to deliver superior results, combining powerful performance with the ergonomic and productivity-boosting benefits of stand-on operation.

Chariot Stand-On Vacuums

Chariot CV 60/1
Chariot 3 CV 86/1

View All Models

Chariot Stand-On Extractors

Chariot 3 iExtract 26 DUO

View All Models

Local Support For Your Chariot Needs

When you need support for your Chariot machine, a local dealer is ready to help. Our nationwide network of dealers provides everything from new machines and repairs to genuine parts and cleaning detergents. Click below to find a local dealer or explore additional support options.

Illustrated map of Kärcher's dealer finder tool

Find a Kärcher Dealer

Locate a local Kärcher dealer to help you find the right cleaning solutions and provide top-notch service.

An illustration of a bucket of floor cleaning detergents

Floor Cleaning Detergents

Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.

An illustration of a battery for floor cleaning equipment

Floor Cleaning Accessories

With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.

A Kärcher Services Tech walks next to his service van

Kärcher Equipment Services

Kärcher Service covers all of your service needs: optimal service, advanced technologies, expert training, asset management tools, and spare parts.

