Chariot™ Stand-On Vacuums
Kärcher's lineup of Chariot stand-on vacuums are a tremendous time-saver for those tasked with vacuuming large areas. Stand-on vacuuming as well as all stand-on cleaning technology were invented by Kärcher. Trust our name for innovation and performance in productive stand-on vacs.
Chariot CV 60/1
The next generation Chariot CV 60/1 is an agile and intuitive stand-on vacuum built to be a tremendous time-saver for large areas. With improved performance and an enhanced operator experience, this vacuum is an ideal alternative to a wide-area vacuum or dust mop.
Chariot 3 CV 86/1
The high-performing Chariot 3 CV 86/1 is designed for high-performance, multi-surface cleaning. It's the only machine you'll need for applications where you might typically use a sweeper, wide-area vacuum, or dust mop.
Meet More Products In Kärcher's Chariot Lineup
The Kärcher Chariot platform offers a complete solution for any professional cleaning challenge. Each machine is purpose-built to deliver superior results, combining powerful performance with the ergonomic and productivity-boosting benefits of stand-on operation.
Local Support For Your Chariot Needs
When you need support for your Chariot machine, a local dealer is ready to help. Our nationwide network of dealers provides everything from new machines and repairs to genuine parts and cleaning detergents. Click below to find a local dealer or explore additional support options.
Find a Kärcher Dealer
Locate a local Kärcher dealer to help you find the right cleaning solutions and provide top-notch service.
Floor Cleaning Detergents
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.
Floor Cleaning Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Kärcher Equipment Services
Kärcher Service covers all of your service needs: optimal service, advanced technologies, expert training, asset management tools, and spare parts.