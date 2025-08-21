Chariot™ Stand-On Floor Cleaning Equipment

Aqua-Mizer Technology

This Chariot floor scrubber's patented system changed how cleaning solution is used. The technology uses a center-pivoting squeegee behind each brush, which works with the machine's front and side skirts to create a sealed cleaning chamber. This design keeps the solution on the floor for longer, resulting in an up to 50% reduction in water and chemical usage and an increase in runtime between fill-ups. The result is better cleaning performance that saves money and reduces environmental impact.