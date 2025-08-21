Chariot™ Stand-On Floor Cleaning Equipment
Step up your cleaning game with the Kärcher Chariot Stand-On Lineup, the revolutionary solution for professional floor care. From powerful floor scrubbers to high-performance vacuums and extractors, the Chariot platform is designed to get more work done with less effort, saving you time, labor, and money while providing a safer and more comfortable experience for your crew.
Meet the Kärcher Chariot Lineup
The Kärcher Chariot platform offers a complete solution for any professional cleaning challenge. Each machine is purpose-built to deliver superior results, combining powerful performance with the ergonomic and productivity-boosting benefits of stand-on operation.
Chariot Floor Scrubbers
Our Chariot floor scrubbers are designed to deliver powerful, consistent results with every use. They are perfect for commercial spaces with large, open floor plans, but their maneuverability also makes them suitable for smaller areas.
Features:
- Aqua-Mizer system which uses a cleaning chamber to reduce water and chemical consumption.
- Cylindrical scrubbing technology available on some models, providing up to 9 times more downward pressure than traditional disc scrubbers for a deeper clean.
- Large solution and recovery tank capacities (e.g., 25-gallon solution tank and 28-gallon recovery tank) for extended run times.
- Intuitive controls and easy access to tanks and batteries simplify maintenance and reduce training time.
Chariot Vacuums
The Chariot stand-on vacuums are engineered for high-performance cleaning on both hard and soft floors. They are a versatile solution that can replace multiple pieces of equipment, such as a wide-area vacuum, a sweeper, or a dust mop.
Features:
- Dual counter-rotating brushes for effective cleaning on various surfaces.
- Large cleaning paths (e.g., 24 to 34 inches) for covering big spaces quickly.
- Some models feature HEPA filtration to improve indoor air quality.
- Integrated debris tray to capture large particles and prevent clogs.
Chariot Carpet Extractors
The Chariot stand-on carpet extractors are built for powerful, deep-cleaning performance. They are ideal for large-scale carpet care in high-traffic commercial environments.
Features:
- DUO cleaning technology that offers both interim encapsulation cleaning and full restorative deep extraction in one machine.
- Dual vacuum motors and counter-rotating brushes for maximum soil removal and faster drying times.
- Off-aisle cleaning attachments (optional) for cleaning hard-to-reach areas without a second machine.
- Up to a 26-inch cleaning path for quick and efficient carpet cleaning.
The Chariot Stand-On Advantage
Unmatched Maneuverability
With a footprint smaller than a ride-on machine and a tight turning radius, Chariot machines can easily navigate crowded environments and narrow hallways. The operator's 360-degree visibility ensures safety and makes it easy to see the cleaning area.
Boosted Productivity
Kärcher invented stand-on cleaning technology for a reason. Chariot machines are designed to cover large areas much faster than a walk-behind unit, with some models being up to 50% more productive. This saves significant time and labor costs.
Daytime Cleaning
Many Chariot models are designed with quiet operation, making them perfect for daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive areas like offices, hospitals, and schools.
Superior Operator Comfort
The ergonomic design of the Chariot platform reduces operator fatigue, which is a major benefit for crews who spend long hours on the job. A comfortable operator is a more productive and safer operator.
Kärcher's Chariot Line is Packed With Many Smart Innovations
Innovative Stand-On Platform
Before the Chariot, professional floor care machines were either walk-behind (which was slow and caused operator fatigue) or ride-on (which was expensive and had poor maneuverability in tight spaces). This unique design gave operators the speed and productivity of a ride-on machine with the maneuverability and small footprint of a walk-behind.
Aqua-Mizer Technology
This Chariot floor scrubber's patented system changed how cleaning solution is used. The technology uses a center-pivoting squeegee behind each brush, which works with the machine's front and side skirts to create a sealed cleaning chamber. This design keeps the solution on the floor for longer, resulting in an up to 50% reduction in water and chemical usage and an increase in runtime between fill-ups. The result is better cleaning performance that saves money and reduces environmental impact.
Operator Ergonomics and Safety
The stand-on design was a major leap forward in ergonomics. By allowing the operator to stand in a natural, upright position, it significantly reduced the physical strain and fatigue associated with pushing or pulling heavy walk-behind machines for long shifts. Additionally, the Chariot's low-profile design and the operator's elevated position provide a 360-degree view of the cleaning area, which is a major safety improvement over larger, bulkier ride-on machines.
The Operator Presence Switch
The Chariot design includes a unique "operator presence switch" on the platform. This is a safety feature that ensures the machine will only operate when an operator is standing on the platform. If the operator steps off, the machine automatically stops, preventing it from running away or causing an accident.
Quiet Operation for Daytime Cleaning
Many of the Chariot models were engineered to operate at a very low decibel level, some as low as 66 dBA, which is quieter than a normal conversation. This is a critical feature for businesses like hospitals, schools, and offices where cleaning needs to happen during the day without disrupting daily operations.
Intuitive Controls
Kärcher prides itself on making its professional equipment easy to use. The Chariot machines feature a clear, simple control panel that significantly reduces the time it takes to train a new operator. This means less time spent on instruction and more time spent cleaning.