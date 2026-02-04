Chariot™ Stand-On Carpet Extractors
Experience the easiest and most ergonomic way to extract dirt and soil from large carpeted areas with this superior platform.
Chariot 3 iExtract 26 DUO with Shelf Charger
These models come with a separate shelf charger, giving you the flexibility to charge the machine in a dedicated area while keeping your on-board components lighter. This design simplifies maintenance and allows for quick battery exchange if you have multiple units.
Chariot 3 iExtract 26 DUO with On-Board Charger
For ultimate convenience, these models feature a charger built directly into the machine. You can plug in and charge the extractor wherever it's parked, eliminating the need to move it to a specific charging station.
Meet More Products In Kärcher's Chariot Lineup
The Kärcher Chariot platform offers a complete solution for any professional cleaning challenge. Each machine is purpose-built to deliver superior results, combining powerful performance with the ergonomic and productivity-boosting benefits of stand-on operation.
Local Support For Your Chariot Needs
When you need support for your Chariot machine, a local dealer is ready to help. Our nationwide network of dealers provides everything from new machines and repairs to genuine parts and cleaning detergents. Click below to find a local dealer or explore additional support options.
Find a Kärcher Dealer
Locate a local Kärcher dealer to help you find the right cleaning solutions and provide top-notch service.
Floor Cleaning Detergents
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.
Floor Cleaning Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Kärcher Equipment Services
Kärcher Service covers all of your service needs: optimal service, advanced technologies, expert training, asset management tools, and spare parts.