Ride-on floor scrubbers
Ride-on floor scrubbers offer the most cleaning power and comfort. Designed for industrial use, these robust floor washing and cleaning machines are capable of cleaning up to 178,144 square feet per hour.
BD 50/70 R Bp
This agile, compact ride-on floor scrubber is a cost-effective solution that combines the high productivity of a rider with the maneuverability of a walk-behind. At just 52 inches long, it is engineered to clean tight, congested areas, covering up to 26,900 sq. ft. per hour. With its simple, intuitive operation and comfortable design, this scrubber delivers high-quality results at an affordable price.
B 110 R Bp
The B 110 R is a highly reliable and exceptionally compact ride-on floor scrubber that features the latest updates, including an all-new aluminum, die-cast squeegee for outstanding suction performance and minimal residual moisture. New features like driving lights, a front bumper, and an easy-to-use control panel make this machine simple to operate and comfortable for long shifts, while smart water supply saves on detergent use.
B 150 R Bp
Designed for maximum customization and productivity, the B 150 R allows operators to fully optimize their cleaning experience for large areas, covering up to 58,125 sq. ft. per hour. This high-performance scrubber features a heavy-duty scrub head and cast aluminum squeegee, along with the patented KIK operating system which gives managers total control over functions and settings for maximum efficiency and safety.
B 200 R Bp
The B 200 R delivers exceptional performance for industrial environments, featuring a working path of up to 43 inches and advanced suction that leaves 50% less residual moisture, setting a new benchmark for fast-drying floors. Engineered for industrial strength, it boasts a powerful roller brush deck (with 7x the contact pressure of disc technology) and convenience features like an auto-fill tank function and automatic tank rinsing for unmatched ease and safety of use.
B 260 RI Bp
Built for tough, heavy-duty industrial cleaning applications, the B 260 RI is a rugged ride-on floor scrubber featuring a durable steel frame, ram protection, and a 6.2 mph cleaning speed for superior area performance. With a wide cleaning path of up to 47 inches, dual vacuum motors, and powerful cylindrical brushes, this machine is specifically designed to effectively remove stubborn, heavy soils in manufacturing and warehousing settings.
B 300 RI
The B 300 RI is a game-changing combination sweeper-scrubber that handles vacuuming/sweeping, scrubbing, and drying in a single pass to double your productivity. Available with powerful engine or zero-emission battery drive, this versatile machine features large 79-gallon tanks and working widths of up to 5.7 feet for expansive areas, offering a flexible and highly configurable solution for the most demanding industrial tasks.
