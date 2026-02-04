Ride-on floor scrubbers

B 200 R Bp

The B 200 R delivers exceptional performance for industrial environments, featuring a working path of up to 43 inches and advanced suction that leaves 50% less residual moisture, setting a new benchmark for fast-drying floors. Engineered for industrial strength, it boasts a powerful roller brush deck (with 7x the contact pressure of disc technology) and convenience features like an auto-fill tank function and automatic tank rinsing for unmatched ease and safety of use.