In food production facilities, efficient cleaning and disinfection are top priorities. This is because a clean working environment ensures the quality of the food produced, protects the health of the end consumer, and ensures the economic success of the company. A well thought-out cleaning concept is therefore crucial.

Food production: hygienic cleanliness without compromise

Strict cleanliness and hygiene standards apply in food production and sales. In addition to consumer safety, professional, efficient cleaning gives a positive overall impression and maintains value as well as operational safety. The right equipment and the necessary application knowledge help to complete all tasks quickly and thoroughly – so that they don’t become a time waster.

Hygiene in food production: special conditions require special measures

To produce hygienic food, work areas, storage and cold store rooms must be kept meticulously clean. It’s very important, especially at low temperatures in cold stores, to have a professional and systematic approach that considers the given materials and the applicable hygiene requirements in food production. After all, it’s not uncommon for products or raw materials to be stored in cold store facilities. If these aren’t in perfect condition they can influence production processes and impact the end-customer.

In butcher shops and small slaughterhouses such as farms, contaminants such as blood, proteins, and fats, as well as coarse meat waste, must also be efficiently removed so that germs have no chance of spreading. Disinfection is important here to completely eliminate pathogenic microorganisms or to reduce them so that the remaining amount is not a health hazard.

In bakeries and cake shops, it’s also important to ensure hygiene and to create a pleasant atmosphere for the customer through appropriate cleaning measures. Basic hygiene measures include temperature control, staff hygiene and the detailed preparation and implementation of cleaning and hygiene plans. Prudent and planned cleaning is an investment in quality that pays-off.

Low temperatures, high relevance: for impeccable operation and the longest possible service life, cold storage facilities require specialised and professional cleaning that takes into account their special circumstances.

In butcher’s shops, cleaning and disinfection tasks are particularly sensitive to handle. Efficiently and conveniently, numerous tasks can be handled by using high-pressure cleaners.

In bakery and cake shops there are some specific tasks which require the appropriate technology and approach.

