Car Dealership & Service Center Cleaning Solutions
Automotive Dealerships & Service Centers are expected to meet a specific image of cleanliness. Kärcher provides solutions to maintain your flooring, keep your showroom spotless, wash vehicles, keep your service and repair center perfectly clean, and make clean up quicker and more efficient. We aim to take the guesswork out of cleaning, so you can focus on running your business.
Download Our FREE Cleaning Solutions Guide For Automotive
A Solution For Every Task
Complete Cleaning Solutions For All Areas Of Your Business
Popular Equipment the Automotive Industry
Kärcher's range of commercial cleaning equipment allows you to keep vehicles looking immaculate while providing clean, inviting spaces for your customers. Discover some of our most popular cleaning solutions below.
Comprehensive Cleaning Solutions for Car Dealerships & Repair Centers
Exteriors & Car Lots
Some dirt can be difficult to tackle: sidewalks, parking lots, entrances, and service center spaces, for example. Our industrial cleaning machines make it easy to make a great first impression at car dealerships and repair shops.
Kärcher offers a huge range of industrial cleaning equipment, allowing you to easily sweep debris from sidewalks and heavy traffic routes with the KM 75/40 walk-behind floor sweeper and KM 105/180 R Bp ride-on floor sweepers, remove gum from sidewalks with the SG1 C Bp gum remover, and wash your building exterior, cement, and asphalt surfaces with the HD Compact Class cold water electric pressure washer.
We keep things clean so you - and your customers - can focus on the cars. You will be confident in the clean achieved with our sweepers, pressure washers, and gum removers. Kärcher puts hygiene first, keeping your main traffic routes clean and safe with the highest quality industrial cleaning products.
Showrooms
The showroom floor of a car dealership is expected to be spotless, so all the focus is on your products. Our arsenal of industrial cleaning equipment will leave your floor sparkling for your first visitors and can assist you with quick cleanup of spills and dirt throughout the day.
The BR 75/75 W Bp Classic walk-behind floor scrubber or BR 85/100 W Bp Classic walk-behind floor scrubber can quickly and efficiently scrub your showroom floor, leaving little water behind for a speedy dry time. The CV 300 dual-motor upright vacuum cleaner can achieve a deep clean on all carpeted surfaces in your offices and entry rugs.
The BV 11/1 HEPA backpack vacuum is great for increasing productivity while saving you money. The BDP 51/2000 C floor burnisher can restore your floors back to their original shine, all while putting the safety of the operator first.
Service & Repair
We know that the service center floor of a repair shop is not easy to keep clean. Simple, powerful, and compact equipment allow for a faster and more efficient turn-around time between cars.
The BR 35/12 C Bp compact walk-behind floor scrubber is lightweight and compact and is perfect for scrubbing a small shop area.
Clean all surfaces with the HDS 3.5/30 P Cage hot water gas pressure washer. This model delivers up to 3000 PSI, hot water cleaning power and a rugged frame for extreme durability. Kärcher's extensive line of industrial cleaning detergents can assist in every cleaning situation – the auto repair shop floor cleaner is formulated for heavy-duty cleanup of oil and grease.
Auto Detailing & Car Wash
The wash center at any car dealership or repair center is imperative to success. We have the industrial cleaning equipment to keep both the vehicles and car wash at car dealerships and auto repair shops in optimal working condition.
The HDS 1.7/12 U Ed pressure washer is a robust upright machine that offers outstanding maneuverability, easy transport and intuitive operation. Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, you'll be able to keep cars spotless. Full-size power is available with the HDS 5.0/30 4S Eb pressure washer to clean between 460 and 3000 PSI.
Kärcher offers the compact Puzzi 8/1 C compact extractor – perfect for cleaning seats, carpets, and headliners. Kärcher's Vehicle Wash and Wax detergent saves time and money when you clean and protect in one step. The detergent is safe for any finish and works excep-tionally well in hard water, leaving a shine with a spot free rinse.