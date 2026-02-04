HDS P/PE Cage Series Pressure Washer - HDS 2.8/25 P Cage

The HDS 2.8/25 P Cage hot water gas pressure washer with Kohler engine is built with a powder-coated steel cage, gas powered engine, diesel heated coils and 4 wheels for unmatched mobility and cleaning power. *Not available for sale in California.

These portable gas-powered hot water pressure washers are built using heavy-duty components and a rugged steel chassis to withstand the most rigorous conditions. Their compact frame design and tubed pneumatic wheels provide easy maneuvering over all types of terrain. Each unit is ETL certified and comes with a leak free Schedule 80 heating coil surrounded by a standard stainless steel wrap.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 2.7
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 404
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 39 x 28 x 42
ADDITIONAL MODELS

Model

HDS 2.8/25 P Cage

Part No.

1.575-555.0

GPM

2.7

PSI

2400

CC

196

Engine

Honda GX200

Start

Recoil

Pump

Kärcher KPP2735G

Model

HDS 3.5/35 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.575-553.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3500

CC

389

Engine

Honda GX390

Start

Electric

Pump

Kärcher KS3540G.3

Model

HDS 3.5/35 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.110-085.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3500

CC

389

Engine

Vanguard 400

Start

Electric

Pump

Kärcher KS3540G.3

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.