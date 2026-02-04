HDS P/PE Cage Series Pressure Washer - HDS 2.8/25 P Cage
The HDS 2.8/25 P Cage hot water gas pressure washer with Kohler engine is built with a powder-coated steel cage, gas powered engine, diesel heated coils and 4 wheels for unmatched mobility and cleaning power. *Not available for sale in California.
These portable gas-powered hot water pressure washers are built using heavy-duty components and a rugged steel chassis to withstand the most rigorous conditions. Their compact frame design and tubed pneumatic wheels provide easy maneuvering over all types of terrain. Each unit is ETL certified and comes with a leak free Schedule 80 heating coil surrounded by a standard stainless steel wrap.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.7
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|404
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|39 x 28 x 42
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HDS P/PE Cage
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
ADDITIONAL MODELS
Model
HDS 2.8/25 P Cage
Part No.
1.575-555.0
GPM
2.7
PSI
2400
CC
196
Engine
Honda GX200
Start
Recoil
Pump
Kärcher KPP2735G
Model
HDS 3.5/35 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.575-553.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3500
CC
389
Engine
Honda GX390
Start
Electric
Pump
Kärcher KS3540G.3
Model
HDS 3.5/35 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.110-085.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3500
CC
389
Engine
Vanguard 400
Start
Electric
Pump
Kärcher KS3540G.3
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.