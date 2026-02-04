The Kärcher BDP 51/2000 C floor machine is a single-speed, 2,000 RPM commercial burnisher featuring a disposable paper bag dust control system for a healthier work environment. Its floating handle allows the unit to maintain a constant floor pressure. Power is supplied by a direct drive 1.5 HP rectified DC motor, eliminating the need for belts and gears that require servicing. Two sets of large 5" wheels provide superior mobility, and a high quality cast aluminum chassis will withstand years of punishment in commercial burnishing applications. For added convenience, a 75-foot power cable means more burnishing and less searching for wall outlets.