BDP 51/2000 C
The BDP 51/2000 C burnisher provides the power for buffing, polishing or scrubbing and features a disposable paper bag dust control system for a healthier work environment.
The Kärcher BDP 51/2000 C floor machine is a single-speed, 2,000 RPM commercial burnisher featuring a disposable paper bag dust control system for a healthier work environment. Its floating handle allows the unit to maintain a constant floor pressure. Power is supplied by a direct drive 1.5 HP rectified DC motor, eliminating the need for belts and gears that require servicing. Two sets of large 5" wheels provide superior mobility, and a high quality cast aluminum chassis will withstand years of punishment in commercial burnishing applications. For added convenience, a 75-foot power cable means more burnishing and less searching for wall outlets.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush speed (rpm)
|2000
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|108
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|32 x 24 x 48.5
Detergents
Find parts for BDP 51/2000 C
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.