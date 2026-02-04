Durable, compact, efficient: The Puzzi 8/1 carpet extractor from Kärcher impressively cleans upholstery and removes stains from carpet and fabric surfaces with outstanding and hygienic cleaning results and high efficiency. The compact machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the fabric fibers, dislodging dirt and then extracting it along with the solution. This efficient suction process also ensures fast drying, allowing the cleaned fabric surfaces to be used again quickly. This feature is especially beneficial for demanding cleaning tasks in places like hotels, hospitality businesses, or vehicle interiors. The standard, extra-short upholstery nozzle for convenient, ergonomic cleaning of narrow spaces can also be used.