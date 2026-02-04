Puzzi 8/1 C
Powerful cleaning specialist for upholstery and stain removal on carpets and fabric surfaces: Puzzi 8/1 spray extraction with an ergonomic, efficient upholstery nozzle.
Durable, compact, efficient: The Puzzi 8/1 carpet extractor from Kärcher impressively cleans upholstery and removes stains from carpet and fabric surfaces with outstanding and hygienic cleaning results and high efficiency. The compact machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the fabric fibers, dislodging dirt and then extracting it along with the solution. This efficient suction process also ensures fast drying, allowing the cleaned fabric surfaces to be used again quickly. This feature is especially beneficial for demanding cleaning tasks in places like hotels, hospitality businesses, or vehicle interiors. The standard, extra-short upholstery nozzle for convenient, ergonomic cleaning of narrow spaces can also be used.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (cfm)
|150
|Spray pressure/ram pressure (bar)
|1
|Spray rate (gal/min)
|0.26
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|2.1 / 1.8
|Length of cord (ft)
|33
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|19
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|23.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|26.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|20.6 x 13.1 x 17.4
Accessories
- Short upholstery nozzle with handle
- Spray suction hose: 2.5 m
- Industrial Cleaning Systems: 8 ft
- Cable hook
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Puzzi 8/1 C
