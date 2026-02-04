The Kärcher BV 11/1 HEPA backpack vacuum is ergonomically designed, making it comfortable to wear and easy to use. The power switch is mounted on the hip within easy view and reach of the operator. A chest strap ensures better weight distribution and operator comfort. A swivel hose connection is integral to the design for both left-handed and right-handed operators. Included vacuum attachments stow conveniently on the harness for easy accessibility. In addition, the quiet operation of the BV 11/1 HEPA allows for daytime cleaning. The ten quart filter bag provides extra volume for additional productivity. To ensure ultimate air quality, the vacuum is designed with four-stage vacuum filtration. A powerful 1.7 hp vacuum motor powers the BV 11/1 HEPA backpack vacuum's rugged construction and simple design for increased durability.