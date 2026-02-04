BR 35/12 C Bp
A compact walk-behind floor scrubber with extra light, quick-charging and long-lasting high-performance battery. The rotatable brush head and steering wheel provide a new level of control.
The Kärcher BR 35/12 Bp is a compact and lightweight battery powered floor scrubber that prevents slipping and leaves the floor dry immediately after cleaning. This battery powered model is ideal for portable use, and prevents tripping over a power cable. Perfect for cleaning small shops, restaurants, gas stations, supermarkets, bathrooms and sanitary areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|14
|Vacuum working width (in)
|18
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|3.2 / 3.2
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|15069
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|10500
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.2 / 21
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 2.7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|120 / 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|700 - 1050
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|29
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65 - max. 65
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Color
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|36.6 x 16.5 x 43.3
Accessories
- Transport wheels
- Standard main roller brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Triple nozzle, touchless changeover: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- 2-tank system
