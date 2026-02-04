The BR 85/100 W Bp Classic is the ultimate cylindrical walk-behind scrubber powerhouse designed for simplicity, reliability, and ease of use, making it perfect for tackling challenging environments with exceptional cleaning ability and rugged construction. Its sturdy frame and excellent sight lines ensure maximum maneuverability, even in narrow spaces. With die-cast aluminum scrub decks and squeegee assemblies, this machine guarantees unbeatable durability, and the increased contact pressure (88 lbs) of its cylindrical brushes ensures exceptional cleaning. Thanks to the yellow color coding you have come to expect from Kärcher, identifying important operator touch points is a breeze. With a 34-inch working width and 43-inch suction width, this scrubber can cover up to 35,025 square feet per hour, running on a 24V/285 or 295 Ah battery that provides up to 4 hours of run time. The BR 85/100 W Bp Classic delivers excellent results every time, making cleaning simple, powerful, and effortless. Experience the BR 85/100 W Bp Classic - a reliable and efficient solution that allows you to get the job done with confidence.