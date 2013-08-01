HD Compact Class Pressure Washer - HD 1.8/13 C
Compact, high performance pressure washer with unique stand-up or lay-flat operating positon and large carry handle.
The HD 1.8/13 C compact cold water pressure washer offers maximum portability, maneuverability and smart features. It can be stored, transported and operated in the vertical and horizontal position, and at 55.6 lbs, this professionally built unit can easily be moved by one person in and out of vehicles and around a cleaning site. It also includes storage options for accessories.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy with EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.Work without straining your hands with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
MobilityIntegrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact construction style.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on during horizontal operation. As such, the machine offers maximum stability. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.8
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1300
|Connected load (A)
|14
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|57.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|63.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15 x 14.2 x 36.6
Accessories
- Walk-behind floor sweeper: EASY!Force
Equipment
- Suction nozzles: with stainless steel pistons
- Ride-on floor scrubber
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD Compact Class
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.