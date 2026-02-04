KM 105/180 R Bp Classic

Our battery powered, fully hydraulic KM 105/180 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper is robust yet compact, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is our new entry class Industrial sweeper for sweeping large amounts of dust and coarse dirt outdoors as well as heavily soiled indoor areas. This machine includes a robust steel frame and hydraulic traction drive in combination with other high-quality components. A reliable pocket filter system is integrated as standard, which is cleaned at frequent intervals via the automatic filter cleaning system. The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is operated intuitively via levers, and includes easy-to-access components, making this a highly productive and user-friendly machine. It delivers excellent cleaning performance and is easy to service, making this ride-on sweeper a great addition to your cleaning operation.

Features and benefits
Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
Specifications

Technical data

Working width (in) 30.7
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 41
Drive (V/kW) 36 / 2.5
Area performance (ft²/hr) 54250
Waste container (gal) 47
Weight without accessories (lb) 1,168.4
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 1,168.4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 72.7 / 41.9 / 54.6

Accessories

  • pocket filter
  • Wheels, solid rubber

Equipment

  • Adjustable roller brush
  • Indoor applications
  • Outdoor applications
  • Adjustable suction power
Vacuum sweeper KM 105/180 R Bp Classic
Accessories
Additional Models

Part No.

9.841-468.0

Description

KM 105/180 R Bp Classic, 1 side broom, Wet batteries

Part No.

9.841-469.0

Description

KM 105/180 R Bp Classic, 1 side broom, AGM batteries