KM 105/180 R Bp Classic
Our battery powered, fully hydraulic KM 105/180 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper is robust yet compact, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is our new entry class Industrial sweeper for sweeping large amounts of dust and coarse dirt outdoors as well as heavily soiled indoor areas. This machine includes a robust steel frame and hydraulic traction drive in combination with other high-quality components. A reliable pocket filter system is integrated as standard, which is cleaned at frequent intervals via the automatic filter cleaning system. The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is operated intuitively via levers, and includes easy-to-access components, making this a highly productive and user-friendly machine. It delivers excellent cleaning performance and is easy to service, making this ride-on sweeper a great addition to your cleaning operation.
Features and benefits
Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|30.7
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|41
|Drive (V/kW)
|36 / 2.5
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|54250
|Waste container (gal)
|47
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|1,168.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1,168.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|72.7 / 41.9 / 54.6
Accessories
- pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Adjustable roller brush
- Indoor applications
- Outdoor applications
- Adjustable suction power
Find parts for KM 105/180 R Bp Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-468.0
Description
KM 105/180 R Bp Classic, 1 side broom, Wet batteries
Part No.
9.841-469.0
Description
KM 105/180 R Bp Classic, 1 side broom, AGM batteries