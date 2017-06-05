Cleaning Solutions For Construction

Excavation & Site Development

Cleaning heavy equipment can be a dirty job. Because clean equipment lasts longer, pressure washing protects your investment by blasting mud, grease and grime from heavy equipment faster and deeper than any other cleaning method. To comply with regulations, we make it easy to clean vehicles entering and exiting the job site, as well as all other heavy equipment.

The HD 4.0/50 Pe B Cage cold water pressure washer is extra rugged and powerful. You can clean vehicles entering and exiting your job site, equipment, trucks, and trailers at up to 5000 PSI. Use the TRK-2500 HDS 4.7/35 pressure washer trailer package to clean concrete forms as well as vehicles and machines far from a water source.

Kärcher’s Heavy Equipment Detergent is an effective and safe detergent that can be used on any surface. It is excellent as a pre-spray for softening and breaking up dried on or baked on soils like mud, bugs, greasy film, diesel fuel, and lubricants. It is safe to use through a pressure washer and can be used on polished aluminum, stainless steel, glass, plastic, paint. Use a HDS 3.5/35 Pe Cage hot water pressure washer to clean equipment at up to 3500 PSI.