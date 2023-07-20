Warehouse Cleaning

Sweeping in the warehouse: Safely removing dust

Particularly when cleaning warehouses, a vacuum sweeper is preferable to a single-purpose sweeper because of the higher volumes of dust involved. During the sweeping process, the vacuum sweeper stirs up the dust with a roller brush, vacuums up the dirt using a fan, and then separates it via a filter system. This means that the amount of dust is reduced during the cleaning process. The fine dust filters' service life can be extended considerably by cleaning them regularly. This can be done at the push of a button or automatically, depending on the machine type.

In addition to dust and paper residue, you can often find foil residue, packaging tape and wood splinters from pallets on warehouse floors. This coarse dirt should be manually removed. Otherwise, there is a risk of machines becoming clogged or of material getting caught in the roller brush. This coarse dirt can be removed using a broom or trash picker.